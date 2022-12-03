Kenneth "Ken" Mausolf, age 60, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Alpena County, MI, and a retired maintenance supervisor with NHC Healthcare.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Albert and Earnestine Neumann Mausolf; and one brother, Gary Lee Withun.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Mausolf of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Zach Mausolf (Amanda) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Kenneth Mausolf, Jr. of Columbia, TN; two daughters, Heidi Mausolf and April Mausolf, both of Plainwell, MI; two brothers, Rob Withun and Joel Withun, both of Alpena, MI; one step-daughter, Cristin Jacobs (Derek) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two step-brothers, Curt Adams of Alpena, MI and Bob Adams of Grand Rapids, MI; five grandchildren, River Gravitt, Ryder Gravitt, Echo Gravitt, Jameson Scobey, and Vivian Mausolf; and three step-grandchildren, Carson Jacobs, Hazel Jacobs, and Charlee Jacobs, all of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 04, 2022, with Clint Bassham officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
