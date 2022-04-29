Kenneth Knott, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Keestone Senior Community in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Center, TN, retired Engineer from the City of Crossville, and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church. He was a past master of Mimosa Masonic Lodge #542, and member of the the Kiwanis Club, and Lions Clubs. Mr. Knott was also a past lay leader at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucille Hood Knott; his wife, JoAnne Lindsey Knott; and one brother, Steve Knott.
He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Snowden (Tony) of Nolensville, TN, and Cindy Foster (Tony) of Spring Hill, TN; one son, Jim Knott (Lynn) of Brentwood, TN; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Jackie Cherry of Mt. Juliet, TN; one brother, Greg Knott (Jeannie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; several beloved nieces and nephews.
"Love your neighbor as yourself." Mark 12:31
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Mimosa Cemetery at 2:00 PM Friday, April 29, 2022, with Jeff Jacob officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Knott, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.