Kenneth C. Mattox, age 89 of Ethridge, TN passed away on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ and proudly served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and mowing his yard.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Allene Mattox; Parents, Roy and Bertha Mattox; Grandchild, Adam Garland; Daughter-in-law, Pam Mattox; 3 Brothers and 3 Sisters.
He is survived by his Sons, Roy Edward Mattox and Donald Keith Mattox (Faye); Daughters, Anita Hamby (Gary), Kandy Mattox, and Amanda Prentice (Billy); Sister, Juanita Cox; Grandchildren, Lisa Shelton, Tammy Smith, Misty Bosheers, Allen Garland, Sarah Clifton, Andrew Garland, Aleanna Prentice, Brian Hamby, and Trevor Hamby; Numerous Great Grandchildren; Great Great Grandchild, Brantley Crowder Vaughn; Several Nieces and Nephews; Caretaker, Ruby Weathers.
The Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Graveside Service will take place after the visitation and will be held at Deerfield Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with Brother Larry Keele officiating.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.