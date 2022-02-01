Kenneth Paul Jones , age 90 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a United States Veteran of the Air Force & the National Guard, former Mayor of Loretto, retired from TVA, former Police Chief of Loretto, and a member of First United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Stephen M. Lee will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens with military honors presented at the graveside. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Tony Jones (Pam Richards) St. Joseph, TN
Grandson- Wesley Jones Lawrenceburg, TN
Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Ella May Waddell Jones
Son- Kenneth Gary Jones
Parents- Edgar B. Jones & Minnie Gray Jones
Brother- Hubert D. Jones
Sister- Mildred Jones White
