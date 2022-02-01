LOCAL OBITUARY

Kenneth Paul Jones , age 90 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a United States Veteran of the Air Force & the National Guard, former Mayor of Loretto, retired from TVA, former Police Chief of Loretto, and a member of First United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Stephen M. Lee will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens with military honors presented at the graveside.  Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                       Tony Jones (Pam Richards)                                 St. Joseph, TN

Grandson-            Wesley Jones                                                        Lawrenceburg, TN

Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Ella May Waddell Jones

Son- Kenneth Gary Jones

Parents- Edgar B. Jones & Minnie Gray Jones

Brother- Hubert D. Jones

Sister- Mildred Jones White

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

