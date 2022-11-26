Kenneth Ray Bosheers, age 63 of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday November 25, 2022, at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Germany. Electrician at North American Lighting, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday November 28, 2022, at 11:00 am. Bro. Jason Roberson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife, Janet Hamby Bosheers of Leoma, TN; sons Jarrard Ray Bosheers of Loretto, TN; Jason Price (Sabrina) of Central, AL, brother Pat Bosheers (Kathy) of Washington, MI; two grandchildren, Brooklyn Price and Brayden Price. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin D. & Jo Ann Bassham Bosheers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.