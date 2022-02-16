Kenneth Russell Flowers, 96 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a resident of Lawrenceburg, TN born June 1, 1925 and a native of Lancaster, Fairfield, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Jacob M. and Lelah (Hines) Flowers. He is also preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Deana, of 56 years. Daughters, Joyce Ogg and Kathleene Merrell; Sons, Kenneth R. Flowers Jr., Richard Flowers, and Daniel Flowers; Sisters, Janie May Buckalew, Eva Shrider; Brothers, Howard Flowers, Jacob Flowers Jr., Denver Flowers.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Flowers of Lawrenceburg, TN.; Daughters, Susan Haney, Tullahoma, TN., Janet Cunningham, Adger, AL., Jean Young, Lewisburg, TN.; Sons, Phillip (Irene) Flowers of Somerset, OH., Robert (Pam) Flowers of Bybee, TN., Andrew (Belinda) Flowers of Prospect, TN., Doug Flowers of Petersburg, TN., and Keith Flowers of Tullahoma, TN.; Step daughter, Debra (Leon) Everett of Killen, AL.; Step son, Kenny (Cathy) Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Known as Grandpa Flowers, he had 27 Grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
He was a World War II Naval Marine Seaman and proudly served his country. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He loved reading his bible, listening to gospel music, fishing, playing checkers, bingo, and in his own words Champion of the family reunion horseshoe games.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery in Limestone County, Alabama.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.