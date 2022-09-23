Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hanna of Pulaski, TN passed away on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. He was born in Nashville, TN on October 13th, 1950 and was 71 years old.
Ken was a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing, birdwatching, loved watching tv, and was a Houston Texans Fan. Ken was a very kind and loving man.
No services are scheduled at this time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Dorothy Hanna
He is survived by,
His wife, Gleva Hanna of Pulaski, TN
Step-son, Casey Perry of Pulaski, TN
Step-Grandchildren, Aundrea, Brennon, and Chance
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hanna.
