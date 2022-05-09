Kenneth Wilson LeMay, 81, of Killen, AL, passed away May 8, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Kenneth was a retired pipefitter for Pipefitter Union Local # 760 and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Kenneth is survived by:
Daughters: Teresa Holloway (Dewayne) & Nannette Black (David)
Brother: Larry Wayne LeMay (Billie Sue)
Sister: Martha Jane Harris (Richard)
Grandchildren: Jason Holloway (Jennifer), Tiffany Riner (Tommy), Wesley Holloway, Cody Thomas (Ella), and Chapel Black
Great-grandchildren: Noah Holloway, Kaitlyn Holloway, Aubrey Riner, Emma Riner, and Maryn Thomas
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Reeder Wilson LeMay and Tellie Pauline Davis LeMay
Wife: Jimmie Doris Dison LeMay
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Holloway, Cody Thomas, Wesley Holloway, Matt LeMay, Noah Holloway, and Tommy Riner.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
