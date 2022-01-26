Kennon Eugene Brewer of Lawrenceburg, TN was born September 23, 1934 in Collinwood, TN, the son of the late Walter Ernest and Ida Louise Robertson Brewer. He was united in marriage to the former Alzona Culp on September 25, 1953 and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2019.
Mr. Brewer was a retired from Murray Ohio Manufacturing and attended McGlamery Church in Collinwood, Tennessee. He was a United States Air Force veteran.
Mr. Brewer departed this life on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Keestone Assisted Living in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee at the age of 87 Years, 4 Months, 1 Day.
He is survived by a son, Anthony Brewer, wife, Debra of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughters, Patricia Chapman, husband, Stanley and Crystal Allen, husband, James all of Lawrenceburg, TN and Betty Epps, and husband, Roger of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Jason Brewer, Natasha Carey, Joshua Chapman, Kayla Sinyard, Cody Epps, Colton Hobbs, Cassie Schankweiler and Timmy Allen; great-grandchildren, Landen, Carter, Camden and Allie Brewer, Jaden and Shyan Carey, Austin and Aiden Chapman, Maverick and Remington Sinyard and Amelia Schankweiler; sisters, Marie Rich of Muscle Shoals, AL, Louise Lancaster, husband, Hubert of Iron City, TN and Carolyn Holt, husband, Cecil of Collinwood, TN and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by a brother, James (Jamup) Brewer.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Waynesboro, Tennessee, with Dion Pulley officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Family Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 6 pm to 9 pm and Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 8 am to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Allen, Jason Brewer, Todd Carey, Cody Epps, Dustin Sinyard and Colton Hobbs.
