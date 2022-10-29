Kerry William Grisham, 64, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born November 16, 1957 in Lauderdale County, AL. He was a 1976 graduate of Lauderdale County High School, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Elgin United Methodist Church.
He was a kind, gentle spirit, so sweet and upbeat. He was very friendly and never met a stranger. He loved his five sisters and they loved him. He adored his mother and daddy and missed them so much. He loved and missed Beth, his wife and the love of his life. He loved his pets and talked to them like they were his babies. He called his sisters by their nicknames, hugged them, greeted them with a smile and always had a cheerful disposition.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 29th from 1 – 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Harvey Cemetery with Greg Cook officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Tyler Smith, Eric Lott, Colin Lott, Scotty Smith and Bob Lott; honorary, Bruce Leech, Ed Daniels and Jerry Wheeler.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Will & Dott Grisham; wife, Beth Cofield Grisham and nephew, Alan Lott. He is survived by his sisters, Cathy (Scotty) Smith, Angie (Bruce) Leech, Jeanene (Ed) Daniels, Marilyn (Bob) Lott and Brenda (Jerry) Wheeler; aunt, Dora Grisham; eight nieces & nephews; seven great nieces & great nephews, cousins, and friends.
