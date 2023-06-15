Keshia Leigh Suratt , age 38 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a waitress,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Josh Taylor will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Ronnie Suratt Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Daughters- Kylee Garland Lawrenceburg, TN
Kazlynn Suratt Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Sons- Kase Suratt Lawrenceburg, TN
Kainan Roberts Lawrenceburg, TN
Father- Nelson Dollar Leoma, TN
Mother- Donna Mitchell Pulaski, TN
Brother- Tyler Dollar Norfolk, VA
Preceded In Death By:
Grandparents- Dola & Charles Lamprecht
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
