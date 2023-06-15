LOCAL OBITUARY

Keshia Leigh Suratt , age 38 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a waitress,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Josh Taylor will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                         Ronnie Suratt                                Lawrenceburg, TN

2 Daughters-                  Kylee Garland                                Lawrenceburg, TN

                                         Kazlynn Suratt                             Lawrenceburg, TN

2 Sons-                            Kase Suratt                                    Lawrenceburg, TN

                                        Kainan Roberts                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Father-                           Nelson Dollar                                  Leoma, TN

Mother-                         Donna Mitchell                                Pulaski, TN

Brother-                       Tyler Dollar                                      Norfolk, VA

Preceded In Death By:

Grandparents- Dola & Charles Lamprecht

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

Recommended for you