Kevin Ray Smith, age 55, of Leoma TN, passed away Saturday April l from fatal injuries
sustained in an auto accident.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 pm at the Loretto Memorial
Chapel, with Bro. Rodney Krick and Gary Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends
Saturday, April 15, at 10:00 am until service time at 1:00pm at the funeral home.
ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to
St. Jude Childrens' Hospital in Memphis,
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Or online at stjude.org/donate
Bethel Baptist Church Building fund
Or directly to Bethel Baptist Church
350 Revilo Rd,
Leoma, TN 38468
New Hope Baptist Church building fund
Or to New Hope Missions Fund
46Jones Chapel Rd
Leoma, TN 38468
Born August L8, 1967 in Lawrence County, he was the son of the late Ray(Butch) Smith and the
late Glenda Huntley Smith
He was a loving brother, uncle and cousin and dedicated child of God.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, collecting and conversation: He never met a
stranger.
Survivors include his brother Keith(Tonya) Smith of Columbia, TN; sisters Stephanie Smith and
Mary Smith both of Leoma, TN; Niece and Nephew Ryleigh and Elijah Smith. Multiple aunts,
uncles and cousins.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family
