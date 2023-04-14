LOCAL OBITUARY

Kevin Ray Smith, age 55, of Leoma TN, passed away Saturday April l from fatal injuries

sustained in an auto accident.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 pm at the Loretto Memorial

Chapel, with Bro. Rodney Krick and Gary Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends

Saturday, April 15, at 10:00 am until service time at 1:00pm at the funeral home.

ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to

St. Jude Childrens' Hospital in Memphis,

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Or online at stjude.org/donate

Bethel Baptist Church Building fund

Or directly to Bethel Baptist Church

350 Revilo Rd,

Leoma, TN 38468

New Hope Baptist Church building fund

Or to New Hope Missions Fund

46Jones Chapel Rd

Leoma, TN 38468

Born August L8, 1967 in Lawrence County, he was the son of the late Ray(Butch) Smith and the

late Glenda Huntley Smith

He was a loving brother, uncle and cousin and dedicated child of God.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, collecting and conversation: He never met a

stranger.

Survivors include his brother Keith(Tonya) Smith of Columbia, TN; sisters Stephanie Smith and

Mary Smith both of Leoma, TN; Niece and Nephew Ryleigh and Elijah Smith. Multiple aunts,

uncles and cousins.

Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family

