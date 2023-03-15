Kevin Wayne Gobble, age 56 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 13th, 2023 after an extended illness surrounded by his family at NHC Brink.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Dewey Gobble; Paternal Grandparents, Opal and Hershel Gobble; Maternal Grandparents, Bill and Nettie Blasingim; Brother, Terry Keith Gobble.
He is survived by his Mother, Neva Blasingim Kolinski; Sister, Redina Woodall (Ricky); Nephews, Brad Woodall (Amanda), Brian Gobble, Nick Gobble, Lucas Gobble; Nieces, Candy Giles (Steve), Crystal Bottoms; Several Great Nieces and Nephews.
The family will be holding a private Graveside Service.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
