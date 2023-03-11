Kimberly Annette Sisson, age 53 of Westpoint, TN. passed away Friday March 10, 2023, at Centennial Hospital after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a homemaker/caregiver and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church #2.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday March 14, 2023, at 11:00 am. Matt Broadbent will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday March 13, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her husband: Randy Sisson of Westpoint, TN; son: Derick Sisson of Westpoint, TN; daughters: Megan Sisson Goshert (Jerry) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Catherine Horton (Nick) of Lawrenceburg, TN; father: Jr Barnett of Leoma, TN; brother: Brad Barnett of Leoma, TN; 2 grandchildren: Charlie & Hallie Horton.
Preceded in death by her mother Joan Weathers Barnett.
