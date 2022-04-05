Kimberly Dawn Slater, age 55, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, April 04, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, an educator with the Lawrence County School System, and a member of Faith Church. She was also a member of the Tennessee Education Association.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clint and Marie Buie; and her maternal grandparents, Hershel and Willie Mae Allen.
She is survived by two daughters, Sydnee Slater Leon (Michael) of Leoma, TN and Kinzie Slater Beckman (Wes) of Loretto, TN; father of her children, Tim Slater of Leoma, TN; her mother, Wilma Kay Buie Stutts of Lawrenceburg, TN; her father, Wallace Larry Buie of Leoma, TN; two sisters, Kelly Buie Campbell (Anthony) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Krystal Buie Slater (Brad) of Leoma, TN; several nieces and nephews. She was Nana to eight grandchildren, Kinley, Bentley, Daisy, Sophie, Wilkes, Raylen, Tripp, and Johnny Mac, whom she "Loved To The Moon and Back".
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 PM Thursday, April 07, 2022, with Greg Garretson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the New Prospect School Library, 4520 Pulaski Hwy, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
