Ladye Amelia Crowder passed away suddenly during the Christmas Holidays at age 58. A lifelong resident of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, she graduated from Lawrence County High School. She received a BA degree from the University of Memphis.
Ms. Crowder was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. Crowder, Sr., and Melba Weatherman Crowder of Lawrenceburg, TN. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Graf of Nashville, TN.
She is survived by her sister, Beth O'Neil (Michael) of Germantown, TN; Dr. Robert A. Crowder, Jr. (Jean Ann) of Old Hickory, TN; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests contributions be made in Amy's honor and memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.