Larry “Catfish” Johnson of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away Thursday evening, December 22, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Giles County, TN, on March 6, 1944, and was 78 years old.
“Catfish” was the owner and operator of Catfish Junction’s store and restaurant for many years. He retired from the store and enjoyed working with cattle and farming.
A visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman Taft and Ruby Hardiman Johnson of the Bodenham Community in Giles County. His siblings, McDonald Johnson, Alma (Sissy) Johnson, Bedford Johnson, Dwain Johnson and Gaynell Johnson Frazier. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog “Bubba”.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many friends and his sister-in-law Mamie Johnson of Pulaski, TN.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Burns, Leroy Glover, Richard Moore, Tommy Hyatt, Scooter Campbell, Rex Miles, and Charlie Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be Fagan Sneed, Tommy Parker, Frank Glover, and his breakfast buddies at the Chew N Chat.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Larry “Catfish” Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.