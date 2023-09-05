Larry Dale Gordon passed away Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on December 1st, 1953 and was 69 years old.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and never missed a game. He coached Little League Baseball for many years. Larry loved riding horses and hunting when he was younger. He was dedicated to the Sundrop Bottling Company for 45 years. Larry was a member and later President of Lions Club, where he received Lion of the year, and numerous other awards for his help in the community.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 7th,2023, at 11:00am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Earline Pope Gordon, Brothers, Paul Gordon, James “Sweet Pea” Gordon, Sister, Linda Medley and Grandson, Sam Clark.
He is survived by his,
Wife of 44 years, Patsi Gordon of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sons, Dale Gordon (Kayla Schillig) of Cornersville, TN
Herby Clark (Tatum) of Mt. Juliet, TN
Daughter, Dee Gordon Curry of Fayetteville, TN
Grandchildren, Zach Gordon (Shelby Hurst), Lindsey Gordon (Drew Gault), Taylor Davis (Kaitlyn Hampton), Jackson Clark, Hallie Clark, Sadie Clark, Mary Gordon Curry, and Capley Curry
Great Grandchildren, Cooper Dale Gordon, Baylor Gordon, Becket Gordon, Cohen Andrew Gordon, Asher Davis, and Holston Davis
Sister, Dot Swinney of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Danny Gordon of Pulaski, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Dog, Lacy
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Larry Dale Gordon.
