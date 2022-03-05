Larry Dale Long, age 72, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, March 04, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Union Carbide, a farmer, and a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Athens, AL. Mr. Long served his country in the TN Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Austin and Bertha Pauline Davenport Long; three sisters, Alean Allen, Wanda Carver, and Wilda Shupe; and two brothers, Fairley Long and Lonnie Long.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Long of Summertown, TN; two sons, Dale Long and Mike Long (Meredith), both of Summertown, TN; one brother, David Long of Lawrenceburg, TN; and four grandchildren, Neka Grace Long, Tehya Skye Long, Mya JennLee Long, and Xander Dalton Long.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 09, 2022, with Gary Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
