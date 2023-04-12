Larry Dale Steakley, 63, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a graduate of Hazel Green High School, retired from the United States Marine Corp and Brown’s Ferry.
A visitation will be Thursday, April 13th from 11 – 1 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Terry Wright officiating. Burial will be in Corum Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Williamson, Steve Ashby, Kevin Kirby, Wade Comer, Kevin Jones and Kenny Wright; honorary pallbearers will be Randall Cox, Eddie Landtroop and Kevin Steakley.
Larry was preceded by his father, Alfred Steakley; brother, Danny Steakley and sister, Donna Steakley. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Thigpen Steakley; children, Dale Steakley (Kanamu Kanekoa, Jr.), Amanda Steakley, Larry Steakley, Amber Steelman (Jay) and Taylor Thigpen (Danielle); mother, Violet Steakley; grandsons, Cameron Steelman and Charlie – due in May; siblings, Kevin Steakley (Mary), Kim Steakley (Donna) and Linda Turner (Jeff).
