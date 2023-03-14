LOCAL OBITUARY

Larry Dale Taylor, age 73 of Leoma, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 12th, 2023. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Fall River United Methodist Church. He worked for Bellsouth/AT&T for 47 years and was a Union Representative for the Communication Workers of America, a founding Member of the Cross Roads Fire Department where he dedicated 30 years of service and was also a member of the Fall River Community Club. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering, hunting and mowing.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Herbert Taylor; Sister-in-law, Lisa Taylor.

He is survived by his Wife of 50 years, Joyce Garner Taylor; Mother, Thelma Doss; Son, Justin Taylor; Daughter, Carolyn Miller (John), Kimberly Taylor; Brothers, Ronnie Taylor (Beverly), Richard Taylor; Sister, Janet Glass (Jay Dee); Grandchildren, Lee Miller, Ian Miller; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of extended family.

Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Fall River Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fall River United Methodist Church.

