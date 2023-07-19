Larry Gautney “Grandad”, 78, of Rogersville died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville.
Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023, 12-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2PM in the chapel with Bro. Chris Joiner officiating. Burial will be at Belew Cemetery in Elgin.
Mr. Gautney served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a fifty year member of the IBEW. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Larry was an avid Bass fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 31 years, Rebecca Gautney; parents, Dalton and Kathleen Gautney.
Larry is survived by his children, Glenn Gautney, Larry Nunley (Melissa), Steve Gautney (Melanie), Katie Reaves, and Sophia James; grandchildren, Haley Gooch, Chase Davis (Stevie), Casey James (Morgan), Tyler Long, Mason Nunley, Mallory Nunley, Sydney James, Andrew Gautney, Hannah Reaves, and David Reaves; great grandchildren, Eli Davis, Charlee Davis, Ryder Davis, Liam Gooch, Willow Gooch, and Conner James.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
