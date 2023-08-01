Larry Hazelwood, 75, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN after a short illness. Mr. Hazelwood was born November 17, 1947, the only child of J.B. and Edna Bell Hazelwood in Pulaski, TN. On May 10, 1968, Mr. Hazelwood married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, and his best friend, Patricia Ann Howell Hazelwood, who predeceased him on July 14, 2019. Funeral Services for Mr. Hazelwood will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, TN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bro. Jeff Jenkins will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Scotts Hill Cemetery in Giles County, TN.
Larry Hazelwood had multiple jobs in his lifetime, but the one that was his true calling was that of tractor repair mechanic. He and Pat owned, operated, and worked side-by-side at L & P Tractor Repair for over 20 years. Larry’s educational background and hands-on experience in tractor repair brought customers from the Giles and Lawrence County area as well as from Northern Alabama, Columbia, Nashville, McMinnville, Dixon, Murfreesboro, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Hohenwald, Waynesboro, and Lewisburg. Larry Hazelwood was a 1967 graduate of Bodenham High School, and he was always proud to be a “GREEN HORNET”.
Mr. Hazelwood is survived by his sister-in-law and caregiver, Brenda Gail Howell Kennedy. He is also survived by his nephew, Barry Garner’s family, who he said called him by his favorite name, “UNCLE LARRY”: Phyllis Garner, Karrie Garner, Zachary Garner, Kody Garner, Katelynn Garner, Everly Grace Garner, Emily Thompson, Tony Thompson, Colton Thompson, Colbie Jane Thompson, Phillip and Jane Kincaid, Adam Brown, and Luanne Ray. Larry is also survived by numerous cousins, especially those he held dear: Pam Hobbs Lambert, Terry Wilburn, Bobby Gibbons, Betty Jo Foster, Joe Howell, and by his close friend, Benny Bolton.
Larry Hazelwood was proud to be “UNCLE LARRY” to his church family, Second Steet in Pulaski, TN. He proclaimed to anyone that would stand still long enough to listen, how much he loved his church family and especially his pastor, Jeff Jenkins.
Larry Hazelwood is predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Howell Hazelwood and his parents, J.B., and Bell Hazelwood. He is also predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dewey Thomas Howell, and Alma Ruth Hobbs Howell. His nephew, Barry Lynn Garner, whom he loved as a son, predeceases him also. Mr. Hazelwood is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ricky Lynn Howell, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and his beloved Grandmother Yant. Mr. Hazelwood is survived by Teresa Marks, Tammy Bowden, Kade Bowden, and Konner Bowden.
Pallbearers for Larry Wayne Hazelwood will be: Kody Garner, Zachary Garner, Tony Thompson, Colton Thompson, Adam Brown, and Benny Bolton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phyllis Garner; Karrie Garner, Phillip and Jane Kincaid; Emily Thompson, Katelynn Garner; Luanne Ray; Jim and Dawn Patterson and his chosen grandsons, Lowry and Luke Patterson; Elgin, Renee, and Little Randy Litrette; Larry Niedergeses, Tim Niedergeses, and Joan Niedergeses Bishop; Kay Holley; Rocky Burns; Randy Russell; Wyatt Walker; Dr. Justin Kropf, and Jessica Daniels; Dr. Jessica Jospeh-Alexis, Dr. Jacob Fleenor; Dr. Cason Shirley; Dr. Robert McClure; and Dr. Stephen Savage.
The family would like to thank the Maury Regional Medical Center ICU staff for their wonderful care of Larry during the last 8 days of his life, (Mercedes, Chloe, Katie, Hope, Alex, Katie (NP), Jason (NP), Christine, and Kristi, and if we missed anyone, please forgive us. An extra special “thank you” to all the wonderful waitresses and restaurant owners that made Larry feel like family at Five Points, Kuntry Kitchen, Square Forty, Chew-n-Chat, Pat’s, and Farmers in Columbia. Also thank you to Williams Funeral Home Staff, Bro. Jeff Jenkins, and the Giles Co. Ambulance Service personnel on duty July 12, 2023.
