LOCAL OBITUARY

Larry James Littrell , age 65 of Lexington, AL passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Indiana, a Veteran of The United States Air Force,an electrician, and a member of Mary's Church of The Nazarene.  Funeral Services will be held at Mary's Chapel Church of The Nazarene on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm Marcus Wilson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside

Visitation will be from 11:00 am  to 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at Marys Chapel Church of The Nazarene.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                         Adam Littrell                                   Aurora, CO

Daughter-               Brooke Littrell                                 Los Angeles, CA

3-Brothers-            Hany Littrell                                     Bowie, TX

                                Jeff Littrell                                        Crown Point, IN

                                Greg Littrell                                      Valparaiso, IN

Sister-                     Yolonda Welch                                  Griffith, IN

2-Grandchildren-  Collins Littrell                                   Aurora, CO

                                Camryn Littrell                                 Aurora, CO

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-   James & Jan Ball Littrell

Son-         Larry James Littrell II

     

