Larry James Littrell , age 65 of Lexington, AL passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Indiana, a Veteran of The United States Air Force,an electrician, and a member of Mary's Church of The Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held at Mary's Chapel Church of The Nazarene on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at Marys Chapel Church of The Nazarene.
Survivors are:
Son- Adam Littrell Aurora, CO
Daughter- Brooke Littrell Los Angeles, CA
3-Brothers- Hany Littrell Bowie, TX
Jeff Littrell Crown Point, IN
Greg Littrell Valparaiso, IN
Sister- Yolonda Welch Griffith, IN
2-Grandchildren- Collins Littrell Aurora, CO
Camryn Littrell Aurora, CO
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- James & Jan Ball Littrell
Son- Larry James Littrell II
