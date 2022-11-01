Larry Joe Putman, “Put” went to his heavenly home on October 30th, at age 73, surrounded by close family. Born on September 28th, 1949, he spent his life learning what it meant to truly live in the moment, and to be a servant to others. His kindness was infectious in every room— he never shied away from a person in need. A longtime resident of Lexington, AL, he was known by all in the community as Larry of Larry’s Small Engine Klinik. He loved to be in the great outdoors, on or near the water, catching many big fish in his lifetime. A life long rock ‘n’ roller, you could always find him at a Lynryd Skynyrd concert. Larry Joe never missed an Alabama football game if he could help it, ROLL TIDE ROLL!
He is survived by many family members and friends he loved dearly, holding them as tightly as he could as long as he lived. Wife, Becky Putman, Son Michael Putman, Daughter Kristie Doan, Daughter Brooke Creech, Brother Hal Putman and wife Roberta Putman, Sister Vickie Dollar and husband Ray Dollar, Grandchildren Jayden, Skylar, Jazmine, Chasen, Kingston, and Phoenix.
In celebration of his life, his family invites everyone to a casual service on Saturday, November 5th at New Beginnings Church, 690 Hwy 101 Rogersville, Alabama. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Chris Simmons officiating. Burial will be at Nebo Cemetery. Crimson Tide apparel is welcome, to celebrate Alabama football’s number one fan. Come prepared to share, celebrate, and enjoy the company of so many who loved him. And as he used to tell us everyday, “Have a REAL good time!” Let’s send him off in style to enjoy that great rock band in the sky. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
