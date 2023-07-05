Larry Keller Oaks, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, July 03, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and was a self-employed TV service and repairman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Keller Oaks, Jr. and Bonnie Nell Barton Oaks; and one great-grandchild, Zaylee Kirby.
He is survived by one son, Lowell Keller Oaks of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Cecilia Cantina Oaks of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Brittney Jones of Ethridge, TN, Katlyn Potts (Jacob) of Ethridge, TN, and Logan Keller Henderson of Summertown, TN; and six great-grandchildren, Mason Kirby, Carson Purcell, Gunner Purcell, Hadley Potts, Noah Potts, and Bo Chandler.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, July 07, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, July 07, 2023. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
