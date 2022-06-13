Larry Ray Kelley, age 67, husband of Brenda Thompson Kelley, and a resident of Iron City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence.
Larry was born on November 6, 1954, in Lawrence County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Charles Roy Kelley and the late Lurla B. Dotson Kelley. He was a born again Christian and married Brenda on July 2, 1989.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Michael Dee Kelley of St. Joseph, step son, Barry Van Thompson of Spring Hill, and step daughter, Laura Kay Reed of Iron City.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alma Jo Stults, Calvin Kelley, Carlos Kelley, James Carl Kelley, Mary Ann Nelms, and Rosey Leigh Thigpen.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 16th at 6:00 PM at Hollis Cemetery in Holly Creek. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
