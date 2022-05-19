Larry Richard Stevenson, 71 of Summertown, TN passed away at NHC Brink in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a member at The Way Church. A member of Buffalo River & Skill Center for 32 years. He loved his family and friends, being outdoors, and watching Andy Griffith.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Walter and Terra Stevenson; Brothers, James Stevenson and Clifford Stevenson; Sisters, Helen Richardson, Mabel Stevenson, and Zana Stevenson; Niece Juanita Smith.
He is survived by his Brother, Kevin Stevenson of Lawrenceburg TN; Sisters; Shirley Stevenson of Snellville GA, Barbra Stevenson, Shelia Stevenson, Charlotte Stevenson and Angela Stevenson all from Lawrenceburg TN; Nephews Bobby Stevenson, Darion Stevenson, William Richardson and Asian Matthews; Nieces Gwen Richardson and Azzara Stevenson
A memorial service will be held on May 28th 2022 at Crockett Park Shelter 7 at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
