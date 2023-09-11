Laura Diann Vaden, 74, of Killen died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Fort Loudon Medical Center in Lenor, Tennessee.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11 AM to 12 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Canaan Cemetery in Rhodesville with Bro. Dru Rourke officiating.
Mrs. Vaden was a member of the Shoals 7th Day Adventist Church. She loved vacation Bible School and camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold E. “Bud” Vaden; mother, Laura McCoy; siblings, Thomas Jones, Randy Jones, and Gary Dycus.
Mrs. Vaden is survived by her children, Laurie Vaden, Joey Vaden (Wendy), and Eddie Vaden (Cindy); grandchildren, Brooke Kelly (Joey Wright), Dalton Fulmer, Colten Fulmer, Shelby Yarber, Selina Swinea (Jared), Amanda McCluskey (Todd), Cody Vaden (Tana), Skyler Vaden, Caleb Vaden, Mike Dison, David Dison, and Josh Dison; a host of great grandchildren; sister, Darlene Bragg; brother, Kenneth Jones.
Pallbearers will be Cody Vaden, Skyler Vaden, Caleb Vaden, Joey Wright, Dalton Fulmer, and Colton Fulmer. Honorary pallbearer will be Van Vaden.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
