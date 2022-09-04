Laura Mae Lauter, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Valdosta, GA, a self-employed caregiver, an ordained minister, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Evvie Edwards Patterson; and one son, Aaron Mesarosh.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Lauter of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Melissa Bass of Nashville, TN; one son, Nathan Beaulieu of Madison, AL; two sisters, Jackie Thesenvitz of Ormond Beach, FL and Irene Beaulieu of Cocoa Beach, FL; four brothers, David Patterson of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel Patterson of Ormond Beach, FL, Patrick Patterson of Ormond Beach, FL, and James Patterson of Bell, FL; twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be conducted at David Crockett State Park Pavilion 6 at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 10, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
