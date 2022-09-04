Laura Mae Lauter

Laura Mae Lauter, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Valdosta, GA, a self-employed caregiver, an ordained minister, and of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Evvie Edwards Patterson; and one son, Aaron Mesarosh.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Lauter of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Melissa Bass of Nashville, TN; one son, Nathan Beaulieu of Madison, AL; two sisters, Jackie Thesenvitz of Ormond Beach, FL and Irene Beaulieu of Cocoa Beach, FL; four brothers, David Patterson of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel Patterson of Ormond Beach, FL, Patrick Patterson of Ormond Beach, FL, and James Patterson of Bell, FL; twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be conducted at David Crockett State Park Pavilion 6 at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 10, 2022.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Laura Mae Lauter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 10
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
11:00AM
David Crockett State Park
1400 W. Gaines Street
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Recommended for you