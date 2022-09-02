Lavenia Faye Cates, age 76, of Buchanan, GA passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. She was a native of Sydney, OH, a retired truck driver, and of the Church of God Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara Lea Favors Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Cates of Buchanan, GA; five children, Steven Cates of Buchanan, GA, Bobbie Bell (Larry) of McDonough, GA, Robert Cates (Holly) of Anderson, SC, Christy Cates (Ronnie) of Buchanan, GA, and Keith Cates of Dallas, GA; eight grandchildren, Angel, Dakota, Dustin, Christopher, Meagan, Eric, Daniel, and Josh; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gwen Trapp and Robbie Roe; and one brother, Stewart Martin.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 01, 2022, with Jerry Golden officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.