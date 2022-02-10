Lee Frazier, age 55, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, February 07, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, supervisor for the City of Lawrenceburg, and of the Baptist Faith. He worked with the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club as an integral part of the Middle Tennessee District Fair for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Paul and Geneva Marston Frazier; one sister, Linda Faye Frazier; and one brother, James Kenny Frazier.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Onda Frazier of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Seth Frazier (Carlin) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sisters, Debra Kaye Rose (Lawrence) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Nelda Eledge of Five Points, TN, and Lisa Moore (Stanley) of Leoma, TN; one brother, Keith Frazier of Five Points, TN; two grandchildren, Beckett Frazier and Barrett Frazier; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Those serving as pallbearers are Justin Johns, Seth Frazier, Nick Eledge, Brannon Stover, Todd Tingle, and Stanley Moore.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, February 11, 2022, with David Simmerman and Chad Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.