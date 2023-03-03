Lela Belle Holderfield, 90 of Rogersville, passed away on March 1st, 2023. She was surrounded by family at her home. Services will be held at the Elkins East Chapel on March 5th at 2 pm with visitation beginning at noon. Bro. Jeff Cruse will officiate the service, and the eulogy will be read by Mr. Gary Dan Williams. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery in Killen.
Mrs. Holderfield served alongside her late husband Frank abroad during both the Korean and Vietnam wars which spanned a career over 23 years of military service. She volunteered during that time for the Red Cross and numerous military spouse support groups. Lela worked over 20 years in the Alabama State Parks system at both Elk River and Joe Wheeler State Park until her retirement. She was a dedicated military wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was well known for her cooking - specializing in anything sweet. Mrs. Holderfield was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 56 years, Frank Holderfield, and her daughter Pam - she was honored to raise her special child “Pam”- who she referred to as her angel.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Leona Bond Randolph; father William Russell Randolph; brothers, William, Richard, and George Randolph; sisters Lucille Evans, Mary Helen Whitt and Elise Musgrove.
Mrs. Holderfield is survived by her daughter, Sandi (John); sons, Frank M. (Brenda), Mark (Jeannie), Matt (Delinda); grandchildren, Melissa Sims (Gary), Seth, Josh, Ryan (Jordan), and Paige; and a new great-granddaughter, Evie Sims.
Pallbearers will be Seth, Ryan and Josh Holderfield, Gary Sims, Greg Musgrove and Ethan Gibson.
Mrs. Holderfield truly loved her Sunday school class led by Mrs.Mary; each and every lady meant the world to her. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Southern Care New Beacon hospice team that provided such loving care to Mrs. Holderfield. The family would also like to extend thanks to Tammy, Melanie, Paris and Dana. They can not express how much love and support they provided in Mrs. Holderfield during her final days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.