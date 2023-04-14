LOCAL OBITUARY

Leland Wayne Staggs , age 71 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio & Walmart,and a member of Loretto Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm Danny Pettus will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                              Peggy Fisher Staggs                              Loretto, TN

Step Mother-               Frances Staggs                                        Lawrenceburg, TN

1 Son-                           Anthony “Tony” Staggs                         Loretto, TN

2 Daughters-                Alethea McMasters (Mark)                  Loretto, TN

                                     Kerri Staggs (Nikki)                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Brother-                     Gene Ellis Staggs (Gail)                          Lawrenceburg, TN

Step Brother-             Douglas Tomlinson                                 Lawrenceburg, TN

Sister-                         Joan Keltner (Norm)                             Hoover, AL

4 Grandchildren-      Jordyn Passarella (Houston)        

                                    Nick Suratt (Macey)

                                    Skylar McMasters

                                   Ty McMasters

3 Great Grandchildren- Adley Passarella, Amree Belle Passarella, & Ace Passarella

Honorary Pallbearer- David Smith

Fur Babies- Trouble & Precious

Several Nieces, Nephews, & Cousins                                     

To plant a tree in memory of Leland Staggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you