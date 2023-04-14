Leland Wayne Staggs , age 71 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio & Walmart,and a member of Loretto Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Danny Pettus will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Peggy Fisher Staggs Loretto, TN
Step Mother- Frances Staggs Lawrenceburg, TN
1 Son- Anthony “Tony” Staggs Loretto, TN
2 Daughters- Alethea McMasters (Mark) Loretto, TN
Kerri Staggs (Nikki) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Gene Ellis Staggs (Gail) Lawrenceburg, TN
Step Brother- Douglas Tomlinson Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister- Joan Keltner (Norm) Hoover, AL
4 Grandchildren- Jordyn Passarella (Houston)
Nick Suratt (Macey)
Skylar McMasters
Ty McMasters
3 Great Grandchildren- Adley Passarella, Amree Belle Passarella, & Ace Passarella
Honorary Pallbearer- David Smith
Fur Babies- Trouble & Precious
Several Nieces, Nephews, & Cousins
