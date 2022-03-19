Lena Bell White of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Lewisburg on Friday March 18, 2022 at the age of 84 years old. She was born in Giles County on February 8, 1938
She was a loving mother and grandmother and great grandmother who adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved her flowers and going to the farmers market to sit ever Saturday.
A visitation will be held on March 20, 2022 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will follow at 3:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
Burial in be in Pisgah Cemetery
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd White and parents, John Harvey and Eula Mae Griffis Pierce, sister, Emma Lee (Alton) Coble, and brother, George Allen Pierce.
She is survived by, Sons Barry (Karen) White of Pulaski
Ronnie White of Pulaski
Grandchildren, Kimberly White, Callie White, and Caden White
Great-grandchildren, Addison, CJ, and Camila
Sister, Judy (Richard) Gallagher
Several nieces and nephews also survive
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Lena Bell White.
