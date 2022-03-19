Lena Bell White

Lena Bell White of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Lewisburg on Friday March 18, 2022 at the age of 84 years old. She was born in Giles County on February 8, 1938

She was a loving mother and grandmother and great grandmother who adored spending time with her family and friends. She loved her flowers and going to the farmers market to sit ever Saturday.

A visitation will be held on March 20, 2022 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.

The funeral will follow at 3:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.

Burial in be in Pisgah Cemetery

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd White and parents, John Harvey and Eula Mae Griffis Pierce, sister, Emma Lee (Alton) Coble, and brother, George Allen Pierce.

She is survived by, Sons Barry (Karen) White of Pulaski

Ronnie White of Pulaski

Grandchildren, Kimberly White, Callie White, and Caden White

Great-grandchildren, Addison, CJ, and Camila   

Sister, Judy (Richard) Gallagher

Several nieces and nephews also survive   

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Lena Bell White.

