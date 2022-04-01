Leoa Gilbert also known as Ray Black age 79 of Pulaski was born on October 31, 1942 in Pulaski, Tennessee to the late Johnny Black and the late Margaret Ester Black. He entered eternal rest on March 22, 2022.
He was educated in the Giles County School System where he attended Bridgeforth High School in Pulaski. After receiving his education, he later moved to Milwaukie, Wisconsin in 1969 where he met his late wife, Alma Smith Gilbert.
Leoa and Alma were united in holy matrimony on December 4, 1969 until her death in 2019.
Leoa was blessed with a loving son whom he leaves to cherish his memories, Alonzo Preston of Lima,OH; Six grandchildren; Favorite niece, Andrea L. Sims; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Leoa “Ray” Gilbert Black will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 beginning with visitation at 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon and the 12 noon funeral service immediately following at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 500 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Prospect, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Prospect.
Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Leoa “Ray” Gilbert Black.
