Mr. Leon Ricardo Wade, JR. was born on January 20th, 1955 in Pulaski, TN to the late Mary Arnell Cotham Wade and Mr. Leon Ricardo Wade, SR. Mr. Wade departed this life on September 5th, 2022 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.
Mr. Wade grew up in the Bodenham Community. As a young child he traveled to many countries overseas and many states in America as the child of a military parent. Mr. Wade later joined the military branch of the Army after graduating high school in Lawton, Oklahoma. Mr. Wade served his country in the Army for 16 years in many areas.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 11th, 2022 from 12:30PM to 1:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home
The Funeral Service will follow Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home
The burial will take place on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 at 1:00PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN
He is survived by,
His wife, Carol Cross Wade
Sisters, Laurie Ann Wade of Bodenham, TN
Audrey Sweatt of Nashville, TN
A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.
