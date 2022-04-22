Leonal (Leon) Deane Holt, a long-time resident of Giles County, and now a resident of Ooltewah, Tn, passed away at the age of 80 from natural causes on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.
He enlisted into the US Air Force and was an X-Ray Technician in US and Korea. He and a group of technicians performed X-Rays on several astronauts that later went into space. He was an announcer for the Armed Forces Korea Network Radio (AFKN) Radio Kunsun and (PACAF) Pacific Air Force Military Radio. Later He worked at the old Giles County Hospital by day and as one of the voices of WKSR by night, both for 17 years. He studied electronics and broadcasting, and became a Broadcast Engineer, earning his First-Class Radio Operator’s Certificate. Each night following 6:00 p.m. news, he DJ’d (The LEON HOLT SHOW) for 3 hr’s. Leon was the proud owner of Leon Holt’s TV Shop. In his free time, he loved GOD and studied the Bible, he enjoyed music, writing songs, and performing shows all over Tennessee. He did a lot of charity work for nursing homes and the Cancer Society. Leon played a big part in bringing the Hager Twins to one of the Cancer Society Hee Haw shows.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 24th from 11:00 to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Burial will take place at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Frances Holt, Sisters, Gladys Holt and Pam Glover. Brothers, Benny, Gale, Jerry, and Ricky Holt, Daughter-In-Law, Elizabeth Holt, and Brother-In-Law, AL Malone.
He is survived by
His loving wife, Patti Holt of Ooltewah, TN
Son, Jeff Holt of Bartlett, TN
Daughter, Jennifer Holt of Spring Hill, TN
Granddaughters, Sarah (Nathan) Garner of Red Banks, MS; Anna Holt of Memphis, TN; Rachel Holt of Bartlett, TN
Great-Granddaughters, Blair and Rose Garner
Sisters, Kathy Bowles of Pulaski, TN, Ann (Jimmy) Storey of Pulaski, TN, Bonnie Malone of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Tommy (Judy) Holt of Pulaski, TN; Tony Holt of Pulaski, TN.
Sister-in-law, Kathy Holt
Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Leonal Deane Holt.
