Leonard Henry Coleman Sr
Oct 6th 1933. May 27th 2023
He was born to Frank and Alma Coleman October 6th 1933. He lived in East Nashville where he resided with his parents and 10 siblings.
Leonard graduated Pearl High School in 1952. After graduating high school, he joined United States army in 1955 and proudly served as a medical technician until honorably discharged in 1957. He then went on and received a Master Barber and Instructor license issued by the State of Tennessee. He then began working beside his father and brother (Rudolph) at Coleman & Sons family barber shop for several years.
After working as a barber for many several years, Leonard went on to start career as a professional truck driver for Overnight Trucking Company in Nashville, TN and worked there for 25 years before retiring.
Once retired, he purchased a home and land in Ardmore, Tennessee in 1992 and lived there for 31 years.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:15am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
He is survived by 2 sons Jason (Beverly) Coleman of Alberta, Canada and Leonard Henry Coleman Jr. (Terri) of Dallas, Texas.
Grandchildren, Desiree, Leonard III, Jason Jr, and Chelsea Coleman.
Beloved Sister Willa Dean Newbell of Nashville, TN.
A host of devoted nieces and nephews, and other related family along with a group of dedicated and loyal friends.
Bennett- May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Leonard Henry Coleman, Sr.
