Leonard Paul Insco, age 85, of Lawrenceburg TN, former long time resident of Petersburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was of the Christian Faith. Leonard proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his free time, he loved fishing and spending time with his family. He also leaves behind his beloved Dog, Stormy. He is preceded in death by his Daughter, Teresa Insco; Brother, Ronnie Insco; Parents, Ruth Eblen and Wilbur Insco. He is survived by his Wife of 50 years, Shirley Jane Insco; Son, Steve Jones (Barbara); Daughter, Sherry Babson (David); Brother, Jack Insco (Juanita); Grandchildren, Kayla Morin, Nicole Morin, Harleigh Jones, Jaxson Jones; Great Grandchildren, Tessa, Nevaeh, Allison; Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Kevin Barker officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
