Leslie Bicknell, age 72 of Leoma, TN, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Vanderbilt Bedford in Shelbyville, TN. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and life outdoors.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Robert and Lois Bicknell.
She is survived by her Brothers, Frederick Bicknell (Patricia), Richard Bicknell, Thomas Bicknell; Sister, Barbara White; Several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
