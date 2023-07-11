Leslie Morris Lingle, 86, of Iron City, TN, passed away at his home on July 6, 2023. Leslie was a native of Illinois and was retired from the railroad. Leslie loved eating and visiting with the staff and his friends at St. Joe Café in his free time and was of the Non-denominational faith. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a Freemason.
Leslie is survived by:
Son: Randy Lingle
Daughter: Gwen Lingle Lehr
Grandchildren: Robbie Lehr, Jenna Lehr, Victoria Johnson, Malachi Musgrove, Micah Musgrove, and Honorary granddaughter Meladye Seat
(1)Great-grandchild
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Leroy Lingle and Helen V. Rivers Lingle
Wife: Grace Marie Powell Olive Lingle
A private memorial service will be held for Leslie at a later date.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
