Lester Bennett Heatherly , age 81 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Midtenn Ford,andof the Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Jarrett Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Son- Kenneth Heatherly Lawrenceburg, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Helen Ilene Heatherly
Son- James Lester Heatherly
Parents- Merrill & Thelma Bennett Heatherly
Brothers- Ernest, Charles, Kenneth Jerald Heatherly
Sister- Reba Crews
