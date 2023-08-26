LOCAL OBIT

Lester Bennett Heatherly , age 81 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Midtenn Ford,andof the Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm Jarrett Scott will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                 Kenneth Heatherly                    Lawrenceburg, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Helen Ilene Heatherly

Son- James Lester Heatherly

Parents- Merrill & Thelma Bennett Heatherly

Brothers- Ernest, Charles, Kenneth Jerald Heatherly

Sister- Reba Crews

