Letha Kay Beasley English, 61, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on November 17, 2022. Letha was a warehouse worker at American Wholesale and a loving wife, daughter, and sibling. She was a native of Chicago, IL.

Letha is survived by:

Husband: Shawn Matthew English

Brother: Timothy Wayne Beasley (Rhonda) of Attalla, AL

Nephew: Zachary Beasley (Morgan) of Springville, AL

Niece: Katelyn Beasley of Springfield, AL

Great-Nephew: Silas Beasley

Special Friend: Sarah Kimbrough

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Leland Clifford Beasley and Shirley Ann McDonald Beasley

Brother: Clifford Eugene Beasley

Sister: Debbie Ann Beasley

Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 P.M. at North Carolina Church of Christ. The family will have a private burial at a later date.

The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their care during this difficult time.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

