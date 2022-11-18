Letha Kay Beasley English, 61, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on November 17, 2022. Letha was a warehouse worker at American Wholesale and a loving wife, daughter, and sibling. She was a native of Chicago, IL.
Letha is survived by:
Husband: Shawn Matthew English
Brother: Timothy Wayne Beasley (Rhonda) of Attalla, AL
Nephew: Zachary Beasley (Morgan) of Springville, AL
Niece: Katelyn Beasley of Springfield, AL
Great-Nephew: Silas Beasley
Special Friend: Sarah Kimbrough
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Leland Clifford Beasley and Shirley Ann McDonald Beasley
Brother: Clifford Eugene Beasley
Sister: Debbie Ann Beasley
Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 P.M. at North Carolina Church of Christ. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their care during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
