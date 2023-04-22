Lewis Markham Hewgley, age 87, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born in Pulaski, TN, June 29, 1935 and retired from the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Vera Phelps Hewgley, brothers, Robert, Gilbert, Kenneth, Farrell and Elbert Hewgley, sisters, Lee Harwell, Faye McClain, Elise Hewgley and Geneva Clements.
Survivors are his wife, Sim Hewgley of Pulaski, sons, James Hewgley of Pulaski, John Hewgley of Minor Hill, daughters, Kathy Robbins of Pulaski, Susan Hewgley of Pulaski, sister, Lucille Warren of Fayetteville, grandchildren, Taylor & Rachel Hewgley, Kayla White, Caitlin Luna, Jay and Zane Hewgley, Olivia, Graci and Emma Hewgley, Charlee Brymer, great grandchildren, Kirsten, Matthew and Dawson Wiley.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Carr and Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery. The funeral will start at 1 PM at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
