LOCAL OBITUARY

Leyton McKinley Headrick, age 22, of Columbia, TN passed away Friday, April 22, 2022.  He was a native of Maury County, TN, manager of Jersey Mike's Subs, and of the Baptist Faith. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Marty Patrick Headrick; and his paternal grandfather, Arnold Headrick.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori Ann Perry Isbell (Jason Heath) of Bon Aqua, TN; one daughter, Myla Rain Headrick of Columbia, TN; his girlfriend, Sierra Jacoby of Columbia, TN; one brother, Zach Headrick of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Savannah Headrick of Tampa, FL, and Tatum Piper of Bon Aqua, TN; maternal grandparents, Roy & Shirley Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal grandmother, Peggy Headrick of Leoma, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022, with Chad Moore officiating.  Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

