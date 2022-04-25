Leyton McKinley Headrick, age 22, of Columbia, TN passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. He was a native of Maury County, TN, manager of Jersey Mike's Subs, and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marty Patrick Headrick; and his paternal grandfather, Arnold Headrick.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori Ann Perry Isbell (Jason Heath) of Bon Aqua, TN; one daughter, Myla Rain Headrick of Columbia, TN; his girlfriend, Sierra Jacoby of Columbia, TN; one brother, Zach Headrick of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Savannah Headrick of Tampa, FL, and Tatum Piper of Bon Aqua, TN; maternal grandparents, Roy & Shirley Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal grandmother, Peggy Headrick of Leoma, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022, with Chad Moore officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.