Lillian Brock Patterson, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a dairy farmer and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wesley and Tennessee Wilson Staggs Brock; her husband, Frederick Joy Patterson; one daughter, Janice Kay Patterson Hughes; infant son, Marvin Thomas Patterson; two sisters, Lavada Ray and Edna Jackson; and four brothers, Ivan Brock, Eloid Brock, Gene Brock, and Nolan Brock.
She is survived by one daughter, Pam Clark (Mark) of Pearland, TX; two sons, Ricky Patterson (Sandy) of Bowling Green, KY and Tim Patterson of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Vera Corter of La Vergne, TN and Edith Inez Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Chris Hughes (Kelly), Brandon Hughes (Becca), Emily McQueen (J.D.), Lori Foster (Justin), and William Clark; and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, November 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, November 14, 2022, with Carlos Casteel officiating. Interment will follow at Napier Cemetery in Lewis County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice Compassus. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.