Lillian Elizabeth Uselton, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in NHC Lewisburg.
She was born in Giles County, TN on January 21, 1934, worked at Faber Casteel, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie McKinley and Frankie Jewell Watts Wallace, her husband, Raymond Leon Uselton, and grandson, Daniel Uselton.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11 AM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: son, Steve Uselton and Lisa of Belfast, daughters, Ann Murdock and Jacob of Lawrenceburg, Sandy Childress and Roger of Belfast, brother, Raymond Wallace of Columbia, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association of your favorite charity.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
