Lillian Marvoline Myrick , age 76 of Florence, AL passed away July 25, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,  a homemaker,and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.  Graveside Services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Brian Smith will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery

 

Survivors are:

Son-                          Billy Harold Myrick                                Florence, AL

Brothers-                 Travis Hannah                                        Greenhill, AL

                                 Johnny Leon Hannah                             Athens, AL

4 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Hershel & Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah

Daughter- LaDonice Borden

2 Brothers- Louis Hannah

                    Edwin Hannah

2 Sisters- Opal Johns

                 Marguerite Hines

     

     

     

 

 

