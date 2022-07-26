Lillian Marvoline Myrick , age 76 of Florence, AL passed away July 25, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker,and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. Graveside Services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am. Brian Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Son- Billy Harold Myrick Florence, AL
Brothers- Travis Hannah Greenhill, AL
Johnny Leon Hannah Athens, AL
4 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Hershel & Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah
Daughter- LaDonice Borden
2 Brothers- Louis Hannah
Edwin Hannah
2 Sisters- Opal Johns
Marguerite Hines
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
