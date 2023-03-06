Linda Ann Robertson, age 79, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, March 04, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, former daycare worker at Tot Town, and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she kept greeting card companies in business. She was a selfless person.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L. G. and Evelyn Gibson Glass; and one daughter, Deanna Boston.
She is survived by her husband, Raleigh Robertson of Leoma, TN; three sons, Michael Boston (Tonia) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Kerry Boston (Melissa) of Ethridge, TN, Ryan Robertson Greibel of Frankfort, KY; one daughter, Mandy Thompson (Greg) of Greenhill, AL; three sisters, Mable Mosley of Leoma, TN, Emily Fife of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Ruthie Glass of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven grandchildren, Crystal Wilburn, Kelsey Hasty, Ella Thompson, Raleigh Thompson, Finley Boston, Cooper Boston, and Emme Boston; five great-grandchildren, Kiley, Paxton, Mia, Elliot, and Andrew.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 07, 2023, at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Gum Springs Baptist Church at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 07, 2023, with Chad Clanton officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery, 8349 Middle Butler Road, Iron City, TN 38463. The family suggests memorials be made to Gum Springs Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.